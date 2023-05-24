First Alert Forecast: Here comes the sun!

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

After several rainy and dreary days, this afternoon will shape up much nicer!

A few showers will be possible in our far southern counties this morning, but in metro we will be dry and mostly cloudy to kick off the day.

Through the afternoon, skies will begin clearing, leaving us mostly sunny with highs temperatures in the upper 70s today.

Thursday and Friday will also shape up great with cool mornings in the mid to upper 50s, and warm and dry afternoons in the upper 70s.

The weekend brings a tricky forecast. All eyes will be on a low that will develop along the Atlantic Coast.

As of this morning, the low has not developed which makes the forecast very fluid, however, right now expect the potential for rain to roll in late Saturday and stay fairly widespread through the afternoon Sunday.

The rain and cloud cover from this low will keep temperatures much cooler than normal for this time of year with highs in the upper 60s both Saturday and Sunday.

This is a First Alert, as we want you to pay close attention to the Memorial Day Weekend forecast. If you had plans to be outdoors, start at least thinking of a backup plan until we can nail down the timing and coverage.

For Memorial Day on Monday, the coverage of rain will be more spotty with highs back in the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday of next week will be similar, with isolated showers and highs in the low 80s.

