FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some sun and warmer temperatures on Wednesday

First Alert Forecast: Some sunshine on Wednesday
By Fred Campagna
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After a couple of gray days to start the workweek, we’ll finally see some sunshine on Wednesday. The day may start with clouds, but the sun will break through mid to late morning, and the afternoon looks partly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Expect clear skies and cool temps Wednesday night. It will be in the 50s to near 60 early Thursday. We should enjoy beautiful weather on Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with mostly sunny skies. It stays nice, but a bit cooler on Friday with highs in the 70s.

The Memorial Day weekend could be influenced by a storm system moving north over the Carolinas. If it drifts far enough west, rain chances increase in north Georgia. If it rains, the temperature will likely be very cool - in the 50s/60s. Right now, it looks like the best chance of rain is in east Georgia on Saturday, but the storm bears close watching. The current forecast for Atlanta Metro and west Georgia features mainly dry weather with highs in the 70s Sat/Sun and near 80 on Monday.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

