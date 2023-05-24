Former Alpharetta officer whose K9 attacked man now charged in case, attorney say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A former Alpharetta Police officer accused of letting his K9 attack a man during an arrest has been charged with multiple felonies.

In 2021 Travis Moya sustained severe dog bite wounds after he was slammed to the ground and bitten by the K-9 during an arrest when officers responded to a mental health call.

According to Moya’s attorneys, the indictment is believed to be the first in Georgia for a K-9 attack.

Former officer Michael Esposito’s attorney said he was indicted on Tuesday and is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and violating the oath of office.

