Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Former Alpharetta officer whose K9 attacked man now charged in case, attorney say

Los tres hispanos se declararon culpables de buscar los servicios de la menor, mientras uno de...
Los tres hispanos se declararon culpables de buscar los servicios de la menor, mientras uno de ellos hizo además de violación.(Envato)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A former Alpharetta Police officer accused of letting his K9 attack a man during an arrest has been charged with multiple felonies.

In 2021 Travis Moya sustained severe dog bite wounds after he was slammed to the ground and bitten by the K-9 during an arrest when officers responded to a mental health call.

According to Moya’s attorneys, the indictment is believed to be the first in Georgia for a K-9 attack.

RELATED: Man attacked by police K-9 plans to take legal action against Alpharetta Police.

Former officer Michael Esposito’s attorney said he was indicted on Tuesday and is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and violating the oath of office.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

30 kilograms of cocaine
30 kilograms of cocaine seized in DeKalb County after car crash
Facial tech can lead police to arrest the wrong person.
An Atlanta man was arrested for a crime in a city he never visited. Why?
Active SWAT standoff in Cobb County
SWAT standoff over, suspect in custody after alleged burglary in Cobb County
Hailey Garner has never missed a day of school since first grade.
Gwinnett Co. senior never missed a day of school since first grade
Damage is seen on the building where a portion of a crane collapsed on Monday.
Here’s what we know about the Midtown Atlanta crane failure

Latest News

Facial tech can lead police to arrest the wrong person.
An Atlanta man was arrested for a crime in a city he never visited. Why?
Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
First federal charges for Alex Murdaugh, some connected to former housekeeper’s death settlement
An officer was shot in the head while responding to a domestic dispute at the Oyo Hotel in...
Officer shot in the head while responding to domestic dispute in Newton County
Gwinnett County double homicide
2 dead after murder-suicide in Gwinnett County, police say