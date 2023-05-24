Former attorney accused of killing mother found guilty on all charges

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Former Georgia attorney Richard Merritt has been found guilty on all charges in the 2019 murder of his mother.

After more than an hour of deliberation, a DeKalb County jury found him guilty on all counts including malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.

Merritt first made headlines in 2019 after pleading guilty to defrauding several of his clients during his time as an attorney. After he was sentenced to 15 years he failed to turn himself in.

Authorities say he cut off his ankle monitor, stabbed his mother to death, and took off in her SUV prompting a nationwide manhunt that lasted for 8 months.

