Gwinnett Co. police search for woman wanted for identity fraud

Gwinnett County surveillance photo of woman wanted for identity fraud
Gwinnett County surveillance photo of woman wanted for identity fraud(Gwinnett County Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Gwinnett County Police Department is searching for a woman they say is wanted for identity fraud.

Police say a woman “in her 30s or 40s,” presented a false identification when renting a room at a hotel on the 2300 block of Stephens Center Drive on May 2.

Gwinnett County surveillance photo of woman wanted for identity fraud
Gwinnett County surveillance photo of woman wanted for identity fraud(Gwinnett County Police Department)

Detectives shared surveillance photos of the woman entering Studio 6.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300.

