Hall County police searching for man who fled traffic stop near I-985

HALL COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hall County police are searching for a man who fled a traffic stop near I-985 and Exit 17.

The search area stretches from the Atlanta Highway to the Elachee Nature Science Center. The man is not believed to be a danger to the public.

No lanes are blocked due to the search, but there is a heavy law enforcement presence in the area.

