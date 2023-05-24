Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Hall County police searching for man who fled traffic stop near I-985

Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.(File image - Pixabay)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALL COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hall County police are searching for a man who fled a traffic stop near I-985 and Exit 17.

The search area stretches from the Atlanta Highway to the Elachee Nature Science Center. The man is not believed to be a danger to the public.

No lanes are blocked due to the search, but there is a heavy law enforcement presence in the area.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone video shows the area where a crane caused damage to a building under construction.
4 injured after crane, partial building collapse in Midtown, officials say
30 kilograms of cocaine
30 kilograms of cocaine seized in DeKalb County after car crash
Shooting investigation in Brookhaven on Monday.
Officer shoots at man during disorderly conduct incident, Brookhaven police say
midday newscast
Georgia officials warn deadly drug xylazine is found in most street drugs
Calvin Varnum
Arrest made after 72-year-old man shot and killed in Commerce, police say

Latest News

Businesses with their doors smashed in in Forest Park.
Juvenile accused of multiple burglaries arrested in Forest Park
28-year-old Marietta man shot, killed during armed robbery attempt, police say
8 families displaced, dog dies after fire at Peachtree Corners apartment
Kayaking becomes an avenue to confidence and empowerment for Georgia kids