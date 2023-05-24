Hall County police searching for man who fled traffic stop near I-985
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HALL COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hall County police are searching for a man who fled a traffic stop near I-985 and Exit 17.
The search area stretches from the Atlanta Highway to the Elachee Nature Science Center. The man is not believed to be a danger to the public.
No lanes are blocked due to the search, but there is a heavy law enforcement presence in the area.
