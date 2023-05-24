Positively Georgia
Hanon Systems creating 160 jobs for $40 million Hyundai meta plant in Bulloch Co.

By Dal Cannady
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Another supplier plant for the Hyundai meta plant will build in Bulloch County.

Hanon Systems will create a new manufacturing facility at Gateway Regional Industrial Park.

Prep work has already started for this plant. Industrial developers say they’re excited for this announcement, not just for them coming to Bulloch County but also where they’ve decided to locate.

Hanon Systems will employ 160 workers for its $40 million plant.

The company will manufacture heater and AC components for Hyundai’s electric vehicles that will be built at the plant along Interstate 16 in Bryan County.

They’re locating in the Gateway Industry Park that already houses Briggs and Stratton, Walmart Distribution, and more.

“It is helpful that Hanon is locating inside Gateway Industrial Park, closer to the city of Statesboro. It will be easier for some people who live in the city to get to a job at Hanon,” Benjy Thompson said.

Thompson says Bulloch County has now announced more than 4,000 jobs associated with the Hyundai plant since its announcement last May.

And we’ll update you on any additional announcements as they’re made.

