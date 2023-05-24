Juvenile accused of multiple burglaries arrested in Forest Park

FOREST PARK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A juvenile accused of multiple burglaries and entering autos was arrested today in Forest Park, according to the Forest Park Police Department.

The burglaries occurred this morning after “money and merchandise” were stolen from multiple businesses. A juvenile with a previous criminal history was arrested less than six hours after the incident and everything that had been stolen was recovered.

Forest Park police did not identify the juvenile or specify how much was stolen.

Pictures on the Forest Park Police Department’s Facebook page show the windows and doors of the businesses had been smashed.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.