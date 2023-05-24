Positively Georgia
Man, woman found dead in double homicide in Gwinnett County, police say

Police lights generic
Police lights generic(MGN)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man and a woman were found dead in a double homicide Wednesday morning in Lawrenceville.

Gwinnett County police said the two were found dead on Woodington Circle near Pleasant Hill Road and Club Drive in Gwinnett County.

Homicide detectives and CSI is on the way to the location to investigate the scene to determine the cause of death.

This is an active investigation and Atlanta News First will update as new information is available.

