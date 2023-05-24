Officer shot in the head while responding to domestic dispute in Newton County

COVINGTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Covington police officer is in the hospital being treated for a gunshot wound after a shootout with a suspect overnight.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Officials say the officer responded to a domestic dispute at the Oyo Hotel on Alcovy Road in Covington and was shot in the head by a male who was in a hotel room.

It is believed that the officer fired rounds at the man, but officials say a second officer at the scene also opened fire, killing the man.

“The first officer to arrive on scene encountered an armed individual, gunfire was exchanged between the officer and the armed individual. The officer was shot in the head,” said Lt. Daniel Digby, Public Information Officer for the Covington Police Department.

Atlanta News First spoke with a woman who is staying a few doors down from the room where the shooting occurred. She said she saw the first officer arrive a walk past her. She saw him knock on the couple’s door announcing that he was a police officer and for them to open the door. She said they wouldn’t open the door until the third knock and that’s when she said she heard about six to eight gunshots.

“They were arguing all night last night on the second balcony. And the front desk lady told me a couple of weeks that they’ve been staying here,” said Destiny Coggins, a motel guest.

The officer was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he will undergo surgery.

The GBI has taken over the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.