Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Officer shot in the head while responding to domestic dispute in Newton County

An officer was shot in the head while responding to a domestic dispute at the Oyo Hotel in...
An officer was shot in the head while responding to a domestic dispute at the Oyo Hotel in Covington.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:45 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Covington police officer is in the hospital being treated for a gunshot wound after a shootout with a suspect overnight.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Officials say the officer responded to a domestic dispute at the Oyo Hotel on Alcovy Road in Covington and was shot in the head by a male who was in a hotel room.

It is believed that the officer fired rounds at the man, but officials say a second officer at the scene also opened fire, killing the man.

“The first officer to arrive on scene encountered an armed individual, gunfire was exchanged between the officer and the armed individual. The officer was shot in the head,” said Lt. Daniel Digby, Public Information Officer for the Covington Police Department.

Atlanta News First spoke with a woman who is staying a few doors down from the room where the shooting occurred. She said she saw the first officer arrive a walk past her. She saw him knock on the couple’s door announcing that he was a police officer and for them to open the door. She said they wouldn’t open the door until the third knock and that’s when she said she heard about six to eight gunshots.

“They were arguing all night last night on the second balcony. And the front desk lady told me a couple of weeks that they’ve been staying here,” said Destiny Coggins, a motel guest.

The officer was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he will undergo surgery.

The GBI has taken over the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

30 kilograms of cocaine
30 kilograms of cocaine seized in DeKalb County after car crash
Active SWAT standoff in Cobb County
SWAT standoff over, suspect in custody after alleged burglary in Cobb County
Facial tech can lead police to arrest the wrong person.
An Atlanta man was arrested for a crime in a city he never visited. Why?
Hailey Garner has never missed a day of school since first grade.
Gwinnett Co. senior never missed a day of school since first grade
Damage is seen on the building where a portion of a crane collapsed on Monday.
Here’s what we know about the Midtown Atlanta crane failure

Latest News

Stakeholders discuss Canton Street closure
Task force created as Roswell leaders discuss Canton Street proposal
Task force created as Roswell leaders discuss Canton Street proposal
(MGN graphic)
UGA football player arrested, charged with reckless driving
Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum
Atlanta Police Chief shows police academy to highlight need for training site