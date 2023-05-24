Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Rick Ross’ car show will go on, his attorney says

Rick Ross arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los...
Rick Ross arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Eden Turner
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rick Ross’ second annual car show, scheduled for June 3 at his Georgia home, is still on.

His attorney told Atlanta News First that a court hearing Wednesday morning ruled that the rapper is free to move forward with acquiring a permit for the event.

In recent weeks, residents in Fayette County sued to prevent the county from allowing Ross to pursue a permit for his event. They cited traffic and noise as concerns, hoping for the show to be canceled.

Although Fayette officials were also concerned about traffic and zoning, the judge ruled against the Fayette County residents.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

30 kilograms of cocaine
30 kilograms of cocaine seized in DeKalb County after car crash
Facial tech can lead police to arrest the wrong person.
An Atlanta man was arrested for a crime in a city he never visited. Why?
Active SWAT standoff in Cobb County
SWAT standoff over, suspect in custody after alleged burglary in Cobb County
Hailey Garner has never missed a day of school since first grade.
Gwinnett Co. senior never missed a day of school since first grade
Damage is seen on the building where a portion of a crane collapsed on Monday.
Here’s what we know about the Midtown Atlanta crane failure

Latest News

Facial tech can lead police to arrest the wrong person.
An Atlanta man was arrested for a crime in a city he never visited. Why?
Gwinnett County double homicide
2 dead after murder-suicide in Gwinnett County, police say
Las autoridades dicen que el conductor que atropelló a la víctima se quedó en la escena.
Former Alpharetta officer whose K9 attacked man now charged in case, attorney says
An officer was shot in the head while responding to a domestic dispute at the Oyo Hotel in...
Officer shot in the head while responding to domestic dispute in Newton County