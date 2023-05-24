Rick Ross’ car show will go on, his attorney says

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rick Ross’ second annual car show, scheduled for June 3 at his Georgia home, is still on.

His attorney told Atlanta News First that a court hearing Wednesday morning ruled that the rapper is free to move forward with acquiring a permit for the event.

In recent weeks, residents in Fayette County sued to prevent the county from allowing Ross to pursue a permit for his event. They cited traffic and noise as concerns, hoping for the show to be canceled.

Although Fayette officials were also concerned about traffic and zoning, the judge ruled against the Fayette County residents.

