Students save nearly unconscious woman laying on busy Gwinnett Co. road

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A group of Gwinnett County students worked together to help a woman who was nearly unconscious in the middle of a busy road.

Berkmar High School junior Hussain Fahad noticed the woman laying on Pleasant Hill Road.

“At that moment, I panicked a little, I thought he was going to run her over, so I just rushed over,” he said.

With the help of another student, Fahad carried the woman to the front of the school, where they called for administrators.

Junior Brian Nguyn also walked up to help and immediately got out his phone.

“Wow this is pretty serious,” Nguyn said. “911 was the best choice.”

The students were in the middle of final exams, with only days until summer break.

“Even if I wasn’t there, anyone should have done it. It should be the basic response,” Fahad said.

Paramedics responded to help the woman.

School administrators told Atlanta News First she was okay after the scary situation, but it could have ended differently.

