Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Suspect in connection with fatal shooting surrenders to Fulton County Jail

(Envato)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Reginald Roberts, accused of killing a 26-year-old man on May 12, turned himself in on Wednesday, according to officials.

RELATED: 35-year-old man identified as deadly southwest Atlanta shooting victim

Officials said Atlanta Police Zone 3 officers responded to a report of a person shot at 2042 Sylvan Rd. on May 12. Upon arrival, police say they located the victim who had sustained a gunshot wound and later died in the hospital.

Roberts is charged with several felonies including murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Facial tech can lead police to arrest the wrong person.
An Atlanta man was arrested for a crime in a city he never visited. Why?
30 kilograms of cocaine
30 kilograms of cocaine seized in DeKalb County after car crash
Terry Daugherty
Missing 57-year-old’s body found in Lake Lanier, Hall County police say
Active SWAT standoff in Cobb County
SWAT standoff over, suspect in custody after alleged burglary in Cobb County
Damage is seen on the building where a portion of a crane collapsed on Monday.
Here’s what we know about the Midtown Atlanta crane failure

Latest News

City of Tucker
Tucker non-discrimination law still in limbo after opposition from mayor
Peggy Cobb, Author and Illustrator holding her new book, "Painter Pan."
108-year-old Georgia woman publishes a book she wrote and illustrated
A crash on I-575.
Northbound lane on I-575 blocked due to crash in Holly Springs
Tucker Non Discrimination Law Still in Limbo After Opposition From Mayor