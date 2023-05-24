Suspect in connection with fatal shooting surrenders to Fulton County Jail

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Reginald Roberts, accused of killing a 26-year-old man on May 12, turned himself in on Wednesday, according to officials.

RELATED: 35-year-old man identified as deadly southwest Atlanta shooting victim

Officials said Atlanta Police Zone 3 officers responded to a report of a person shot at 2042 Sylvan Rd. on May 12. Upon arrival, police say they located the victim who had sustained a gunshot wound and later died in the hospital.

Roberts is charged with several felonies including murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.