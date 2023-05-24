Positively Georgia
Toddler dies after being pinned by automated mattress, authorities say

Sarpy County sheriff's deputies are investigating after a toddler died from being stuck in bed.
By 6 News staff reports and Gray News staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - A 1-year-old boy from Nebraska suffocated to death after authorities say he was pinned between a mattress and its frame.

Several groups of first responders, including the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, responded to an emergency call at 4:08 p.m. Sunday in Omaha. The call indicated a 1-year-old boy needed immediate medical help, WOWT reports.

When first responders arrived, they found the boy in critical condition. They performed CPR, and the boy was sent to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

An autopsy indicated the 1-year-old died from suffocation.

The sheriff’s office says an investigation found the boy had been pinned between an electric automated mattress and its frame.

Authorities say the death does not appear suspicious. The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

