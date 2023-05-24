Positively Georgia
Victim, suspects in murder at Acworth apartment building identified, police say

Jaiden Lajuan Colon-Crawford
Jaiden Lajuan Colon-Crawford(Acworth Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ACWORTH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The victim in a shooting at an Acworth apartment building has been identified as 19-year-old Aiden Kane Shaw.

Shaw was shot and killed during a home invasion at the Walden Ridge Apartments May 17. Police responded to the apartment around 3 a.m. and found Shaw dead at the scene.

RELATED: 19-year-old man killed in shooting at Cobb Co. apartment, police say

Police believe the incident was targeted and not random.

“Evidence [indicates] this was targeted and that this was not a random incident,” said Acworth Police Cpl. Eric Mistretta.

David Bernard Travis and Jaiden Lajuan Colon-Crawford are the primary suspects in the case.

Travis and Colon-Crawford have both been charged with murder during the commission of a felony, aggravated assault with intent to rob, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and first-degree burglary.

Colon-Crawford is being held without bond in Cobb County.

Anyone with information should contact Acworth Police at 770-974-1232.

