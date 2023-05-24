Yelp names Atlanta restaurant ‘best burger spot’ in America

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Burger lovers are in luck. As we approach Memorial Day weekend, we found the best burger spot in America, according to Yelp’s top 100 burgers.

Atlanta-based Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q restaurant has earned the No. 1 spot with nearly 2,500 5-star reviews on Yelp, they said.

Fox Bros. burgers aren’t your typical ground beef patty, but instead, it’s chopped brisket with peppery bacon, melted pimento cheese, jalapeno mayo and all the fixings, they said.

The owners are brothers Jonathan and Justin Fox who were surprised by the high-demand for their namesake burger because the idea “started as a joke.”

“We were throwing things against the wall to see what stuck,” they told Yelp. “It was our first go and we kind of nailed it.”

The recipe for their now-famous burger was created in the early 2000s when they were trying to recreate the smoky BBQ of their youth on a small backyard grill, they said.

It wasn’t until 2007 that the pair wanted to find a way to create a burger that could compete with the trending hamburgers in Atlanta. That’s the same year they opened their first restaurant in Chandler Park.

Fox Bros. has two locations now, the second one was opened in 2021 in Atlanta’s Upper Westside.

Yelper Jennifer C. said, “I had the smoked brisket burger and can honestly say that it was one of the BEST burgers I’ve ever had. The flavor was incredible. I was with a native Atlantan who had surprisingly never been to Fox Bros. He said that his ribs and brisket plate were [also] some of the best. Incredible bbq!!!”

