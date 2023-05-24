Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Yelp names Atlanta restaurant ‘best burger spot’ in America

Foxbros. BBQ best burger
Foxbros. BBQ best burger(Brenae Leary)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Burger lovers are in luck. As we approach Memorial Day weekend, we found the best burger spot in America, according to Yelp’s top 100 burgers.

Atlanta-based Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q restaurant has earned the No. 1 spot with nearly 2,500 5-star reviews on Yelp, they said.

Fox Bros. burgers aren’t your typical ground beef patty, but instead, it’s chopped brisket with peppery bacon, melted pimento cheese, jalapeno mayo and all the fixings, they said.

The owners are brothers Jonathan and Justin Fox who were surprised by the high-demand for their namesake burger because the idea “started as a joke.”

“We were throwing things against the wall to see what stuck,” they told Yelp. “It was our first go and we kind of nailed it.”

The recipe for their now-famous burger was created in the early 2000s when they were trying to recreate the smoky BBQ of their youth on a small backyard grill, they said.

It wasn’t until 2007 that the pair wanted to find a way to create a burger that could compete with the trending hamburgers in Atlanta. That’s the same year they opened their first restaurant in Chandler Park.

Fox Bros. has two locations now, the second one was opened in 2021 in Atlanta’s Upper Westside.

Yelper Jennifer C. said, “I had the smoked brisket burger and can honestly say that it was one of the BEST burgers I’ve ever had. The flavor was incredible. I was with a native Atlantan who had surprisingly never been to Fox Bros. He said that his ribs and brisket plate were [also] some of the best. Incredible bbq!!!”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

30 kilograms of cocaine
30 kilograms of cocaine seized in DeKalb County after car crash
Facial tech can lead police to arrest the wrong person.
An Atlanta man was arrested for a crime in a city he never visited. Why?
Active SWAT standoff in Cobb County
SWAT standoff over, suspect in custody after alleged burglary in Cobb County
Hailey Garner has never missed a day of school since first grade.
Gwinnett Co. senior never missed a day of school since first grade
Damage is seen on the building where a portion of a crane collapsed on Monday.
Here’s what we know about the Midtown Atlanta crane failure

Latest News

File - teen driver.
Experts create list of best cars for teenage drivers
Activist helping little girls see "The Little Mermaid"
Activist helping girls see ‘The Little Mermaid’
St Jude Dream Home
Tickets going fast for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Country music singer Tony Evans Jr.
Atlanta native taking over country music scene