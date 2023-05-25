Positively Georgia
19 animals rescued from ‘horrible’ conditions inside Clayton County home

Cages
Cages(Clayton County Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County police officers rescued 19 animals from a home in Forest Park.

Officers responded to the home May 25 after receiving a call about a “foul odor” coming from a home on the 1000 block of Holly Circle. The caller was first concerned about the possibility of a dead body at the residence.

Instead, officers found 58-year-old Maria Martinez throwing dogs out of the window. Martinez refused to let officers in, but when officers finally entered they found 18 dogs and one rabbit living in “horrible living conditions.”

No dead body was found inside the home.

Martinez has been charged with 19 counts of animal cruelty and one count of obstruction of law enforcement.

Clayton County police say they are looking for the animals to be adopted as soon as possible.

