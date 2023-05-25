Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

On 3rd anniversary of George Floyd’s death, Biden stops GOP-led effort to block DC police reform law

FILE - Washington Metropolitan Police investigate near the Supreme Court and U.S. Capitol in...
FILE - Washington Metropolitan Police investigate near the Supreme Court and U.S. Capitol in Washington, Oct. 19, 2022. President Joe Biden on Thursday - the third anniversary of George Floyd's murder - vetoed an effort led by congressional Republicans to overturn a new District of Columbia law on improving police accountability.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday - the third anniversary of George Floyd’s murder - vetoed an effort led by congressional Republicans to overturn a new District of Columbia law on improving police accountability.

The law was part of a push to reform policing nationwide and passed in the wake of the police killing of Floyd in 2020 in Minneapolis. Biden has said he supported many parts of the law, including the banning of chokeholds, limiting use of deadly force, improving access to body cameras and requiring training for officers to de-escalate tense situations.

“The president has repeatedly said we have an obligation to make sure that all people, all Americans are safe and that public safety defends on public trust,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. She also highlighted how the new law was in line with efforts made by the federal government through executive order last year.

The veto comes as Democrats in Congress have twice this year joined with Republicans to try to block a crime and policing law in the district. The first effort Biden supported - overturning changes to the district’s criminal code.

The murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police was three years ago on May 25. (WCCO, KEITH ELLISON, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)

Washington is not a state; and it lacks the same rights that states have to make and amend laws. While Congress has allowed the city’s residents some powers of “home rule,” it has retained the power to overturn district government actions. District residents also do not have voting members of Congress.

Still, Congress has not regularly used its power to repeal - until this year. Biden’s signature two months ago marked the first time in more than three decades that Congress nullified the capital city’s laws through the disapproval process — and reflected a shift in the long-held Democratic position that the federal government should let D.C. govern itself.

The earlier bill was an overhaul to the District of Columbia’s criminal code. It hasn’t been updated substantially since it was first drafted in 1901 - though Black people have been disproportionately affected by the criminal laws, similar to many other cities.

The revisions would have redefined some crimes, changed criminal justice policies and reworked how sentences should be handed down after convictions. It also would have done away with mandatory minimum sentences for many crimes and would have reduced the maximum penalties for burglary, carjacking and robbery.

The Senate approved the House bill that sought to overturn the criminal code changes. Biden signed that resolution, ultimately blocking the D.C. law. The president and members of both parties expressed concern about rising violent crime rates in cities nationwide and said the revisions could lead to rising crime.

In D.C., homicides in the city had risen for four years straight before they dropped around 10% in 2022. The 2021 murder count of 227 was the highest since 2003.

The Senate also voted to overturn the District of Columbia law enacted last year to improve police accountability, after six Democrats voted for the GOP-led resolution. But this time, Biden wasn’t on board.

“It is a core policy of this administration to provide law enforcement the resources they need for effective accountability and community policing,” Karine Jean-Pierre said.

And Biden, in a statement, also offered condolences to the family of George Floyd, whose death sparked anew protests over police killings of Black people, and calls to reform law enforcement nationwide.

“George Floyd’s murder exposed for many what Black and brown communities have long known and experienced -- that we must make a whole of society commitment to ensure that our nation lives up to its founding promise of fair and impartial justice for all under the law,” he said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Facial tech can lead police to arrest the wrong person.
Police used it to find suspects, but it created new victims
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Terry Daugherty
Missing 57-year-old’s body found in Lake Lanier, Hall County police say
Rick Ross arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los...
Rick Ross’ car show will go on, his attorney says
Gwinnett County double homicide
2 dead after murder-suicide in Gwinnett County, police say

Latest News

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex...
Supreme Court sharply limits federal government’s ability to police pollution into certain wetlands
Justin Ross Harris
Justin Ross Harris will not be retried in son’s hot car-related death
The man accused of multiple "quick change" thefts at Gwinnett County Kroger locations.
Gwinnett police seeking person of interest in `quick change` Kroger thefts
Javier Adrian Flores-Faiardo, 12, was taken off life support after he was severely injured when...
12-year-old critically injured in ice cream truck crash taken off life support
Aderrian Murry was shot by police after calling 911 for help.
Mississippi boy shot by officer after calling 911 for help