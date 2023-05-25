Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office: 1 dead, 3 injured in crash

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 76-year-old man has died and three other people were injured after a crash on Wednesday afternoon, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, “it was reported that a Dodge Wrecker was traveling east on Millerfield Road when it crossed the center line and struck a Ford Econoline Van that was traveling west.”

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said the Ford Van driven by a 42-year-old Macon woman lost control and rolled over on the side. Macon man John Joseph Mims, who was a passenger, was ejected from the van and was pronounced dead on the scene. The next of kin has been notified by coroner Leon Jones, according to a news release.

A 49-year-old Macon woman was rushed to Atrium Health. She was a second passenger in the van, according to the news release. The driver of the wrecker and the van were treated and released.

The identities of the three people who were injured in the crash have not been released at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Facial tech can lead police to arrest the wrong person.
An Atlanta man was arrested for a crime in a city he never visited. Why?
30 kilograms of cocaine
30 kilograms of cocaine seized in DeKalb County after car crash
Terry Daugherty
Missing 57-year-old’s body found in Lake Lanier, Hall County police say
Active SWAT standoff in Cobb County
SWAT standoff over, suspect in custody after alleged burglary in Cobb County
Damage is seen on the building where a portion of a crane collapsed on Monday.
Here’s what we know about the Midtown Atlanta crane failure

Latest News

police sirens generic photo
GBI investigating shooting involving a police officer in Rockmart
Suspect in connection with fatal shooting surrenders to Fulton County Jail
City of Tucker
Tucker non-discrimination law still in limbo after opposition from mayor
Peggy Cobb, Author and Illustrator holding her new book, "Painter Pan."
108-year-old Georgia woman publishes a book she wrote and illustrated