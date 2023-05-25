Bibb County Sheriff’s Office: 1 dead, 3 injured in crash

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 76-year-old man has died and three other people were injured after a crash on Wednesday afternoon, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, “it was reported that a Dodge Wrecker was traveling east on Millerfield Road when it crossed the center line and struck a Ford Econoline Van that was traveling west.”

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said the Ford Van driven by a 42-year-old Macon woman lost control and rolled over on the side. Macon man John Joseph Mims, who was a passenger, was ejected from the van and was pronounced dead on the scene. The next of kin has been notified by coroner Leon Jones, according to a news release.

A 49-year-old Macon woman was rushed to Atrium Health. She was a second passenger in the van, according to the news release. The driver of the wrecker and the van were treated and released.

The identities of the three people who were injured in the crash have not been released at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

