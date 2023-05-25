Cosplayers emulate their favorite characters at this weekend’s ‘MomoCon’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This weekend ‘MomoCon,’ an annual convention for fans of anime, comic books and other entertainment, returns to Atlanta at the Georgia World Congress Center.

The event brings fans of all ages together to “celebrate their passion” through costuming, cosplay and a plethora of other activities available to the public, the official website reads.

Comic book writers, voice actors and more celebrity guests including Don Bluth, Chelsea ‘Dot’ Steverson and Gwendolyn Marshall will also pay a visit throughout the weekend, according to ‘MomoCon’ organizers.

Chrissy Powell, a frequent ‘MomoCon’ attendee, loves the ability to create her own costumes and accessories. She plans to wear five or six homemade or secondhand costumes throughout the weekend.

“I feel like it’s just an extension of my own creativity,” she said. “I can try so many different things and bring things to life in a different way.”

Powell also mentioned that ‘MomoCon’ creates a tight-knight, welcoming community.

“You’re surrounded by so many people that share your same interest. You automatically feel like you’re part of the community. That’s just a really awesome feeling,” she said.

This year’s ‘MomoCon’ is at the Georgia World Congress Center from May 25 to May 28. To buy tickets, see the guest list and more, visit the official website here.

