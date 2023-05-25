DeKalb to close applications for Tenant-Landlord Assistance Program May 31

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County will stop accepting applications for its Tenant-Landlord Assistance Program May 31.

The county cited “the limited amount of remaining funds and the large number of pending applications” as reasons for the closure.

The county first re-opened the program in September.

The program was designed to help residents with less than 80 percent of the county’s median income who were threatened with eviction from their homes during the pandemic. The money could be used to pay bills such as rent and utilities.

