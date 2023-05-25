Positively Georgia
DeKalb to close applications for Tenant-Landlord Assistance Program May 31

FILE — A "for rent" sign is pictured in this undated file photo. The Biden administration...
FILE — A "for rent" sign is pictured in this undated file photo. The Biden administration extended the temporary ban on evictions and foreclosures for another month Thursday, June 24, 2021, as many continue to struggle to rebound from the pandemic. The CDC says that this is intended to be the final extension of the eviction moratorium.(KEYC Photo, File)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County will stop accepting applications for its Tenant-Landlord Assistance Program May 31.

The county cited “the limited amount of remaining funds and the large number of pending applications” as reasons for the closure.

The county first re-opened the program in September.

The program was designed to help residents with less than 80 percent of the county’s median income who were threatened with eviction from their homes during the pandemic. The money could be used to pay bills such as rent and utilities.

You can apply for the program here.

