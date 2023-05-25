Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

DeKalb health inspectors busy inspecting pools before Memorial Day weekend

Leon Smith with the DeKalb County Board of Health inspects Rosenfeld Pool in Tucker.
Leon Smith with the DeKalb County Board of Health inspects Rosenfeld Pool in Tucker.(Atlanta News First)
By Meghan Packer
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCKER, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Many families are counting down the days until they can jump in the pool over Memorial Day weekend.

Before anyone gets in a public pool in DeKalb County, though, a health inspector needs to first check it out.

The county has about 850 public pools that have to go through an annual inspection before opening for the season. Pools at hotels, in subdivisions and at city parks are among those that need permits. The DeKalb County Board of Health is trying to keep up with the long list of locations hoping to open in time for Memorial Day Weekend. They have about two dozen health inspectors and just brought on ten interns that will start helping with inspections.

“We’re going to do our best but there’s no guarantee that we’ll be able to get to everybody in time,” said Erick Nickens, spokesperson for the DeKalb County Board of Health. “With 850 pools there are only so many you can get around to in a day.”

He said people submitting paperwork and permit fees late are reasons they might not get an inspector out in time. Inspectors look for critical items like a landline that can be used to make calls in an emergency and emergency equipment that can be used to rescue someone in the water.

“We have to check and double check to make sure that’s in place because it’s a matter of life or death,” said Nickens.

Inspectors are also checking the chlorine levels, looking for gates that self-latch and making sure there is proper signage in place.

There is no deadline for inspections but without one, a public pool in DeKalb County is not allowed to open.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Facial tech can lead police to arrest the wrong person.
Police used it to find suspects, but it created new victims
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Rick Ross arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los...
Rick Ross’ car show will go on, his attorney says
Terry Daugherty
Missing 57-year-old’s body found in Lake Lanier, Hall County police say
Gwinnett County double homicide
2 dead in Gwinnett County murder-suicide identified

Latest News

A demonstrator holds a sign in support of Jamarion Robinson outside the federal courthouse in...
Rally held for Jamarion Robinson as officers charged in 2016 death seek immunity
Geraldo Kevin Laurama, 34,
Murder suspect arrested following traffic stop on Johnsonville Road
Justin Ross Harris will not be retried in son’s hot car-related death
Justin Ross Harris
Justin Ross Harris will not be retried in son’s hot car-related death