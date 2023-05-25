FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly sunny, 80s today; Rain returns Saturday evening

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect mostly sunny skies in metro Atlanta today with highs in the low 80s. Rain chances will increase Saturday evening through Sunday.

Thursday’s summary

High - 83°

Normal high - 83°

Chance of Rain - 0%

Nice end to the week

We’ll see plenty of sunshine to end the week! Highs today will be slightly warmer than Wednesday in the low 80s. On Friday, the wind will pick up a bit, which will keep highs in the 70s. A few showers will also be possible mainly in the north Georgia mountains.

Memorial Day Weekend

An area of low pressure off the southeast U.S. coast will produce rain for north Georgia this weekend. Saturday morning and afternoon will be dry in metro Atlanta with rain impacting east and northeast Georgia Saturday evening. It’s possible rain will make it as far west as Atlanta Sunday night, but west Georgia should stay dry.

We’ll see lingering, spotty showers on Sunday as the low pressure moves northeast and away from north Georgia with a coverage of 30%.

The highest overall chance of rain will be late Saturday through the overnight hours Sunday. Due to a lower overall impact of rain in metro Atlanta, we have dropped the First Alert for the weekend.

Forecast map for 6 p.m. Saturday (Atlanta News First)

