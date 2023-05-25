Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly sunny, 80s today; Rain returns Saturday evening

By Rodney Harris
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect mostly sunny skies in metro Atlanta today with highs in the low 80s. Rain chances will increase Saturday evening through Sunday.

Thursday’s summary

High - 83°

Normal high - 83°

Chance of Rain - 0%

Nice end to the week

We’ll see plenty of sunshine to end the week! Highs today will be slightly warmer than Wednesday in the low 80s. On Friday, the wind will pick up a bit, which will keep highs in the 70s. A few showers will also be possible mainly in the north Georgia mountains.

Memorial Day Weekend

An area of low pressure off the southeast U.S. coast will produce rain for north Georgia this weekend. Saturday morning and afternoon will be dry in metro Atlanta with rain impacting east and northeast Georgia Saturday evening. It’s possible rain will make it as far west as Atlanta Sunday night, but west Georgia should stay dry.

We’ll see lingering, spotty showers on Sunday as the low pressure moves northeast and away from north Georgia with a coverage of 30%.

The highest overall chance of rain will be late Saturday through the overnight hours Sunday. Due to a lower overall impact of rain in metro Atlanta, we have dropped the First Alert for the weekend.

Forecast map for 6 p.m. Saturday
Forecast map for 6 p.m. Saturday(Atlanta News First)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Facial tech can lead police to arrest the wrong person.
An Atlanta man was arrested for a crime in a city he never visited. Why?
Terry Daugherty
Missing 57-year-old’s body found in Lake Lanier, Hall County police say
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Gwinnett County double homicide
2 dead after murder-suicide in Gwinnett County, police say
An officer was shot in the head while responding to a domestic dispute at the Oyo Hotel in...
Officer shot in the head while responding to domestic dispute in Newton County

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly sunny, 80s today; Rain returns Saturday evening
Memorial Day Weekend
First Alert Forecast | Mostly sunny Thursday, a touch warmer
Memorial Day Weekend
First Alert Forecast: Sunny and warm Thursday; Tracking some weekend rain
First Alert Forecast: Sunshine Returns Today; Heavy Rain Likely this Weekend