Georgia student is finalist in Google Doodle competition

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Gwinnett County middle schooler is a finalist in Google’s annual “Doodle for Google” contest.

North Gwinnett Middle School student Reina Daeun Lee is a finalist for her piece “Eat, Sleep, Slay, Gymnastics Repeat.” The doodle depicts several gymnasts during a beam routine.

Lee said, “I drew gymnastics on beam - the colors and shapes in the background show how I feel during gymnastics: excited, confident, and strong. I’m grateful for gymnastics, because it makes me feel powerful,” in response to the doodle’s prompt “I’m grateful for...”

Lee is one of 55 students from around the country competing to win the competition. The competition is split into five grade-based groups: kindergarten through third grade, fourth and fifth grade, sixth and seventh grade, eighth and ninth grade and tenth through twelfth grade. You can vote for one doodle in each group.

Lee’s doodle is in the sixth and seventh-grade category and is one of 12 doodles in the category.

You can click here to vote for Lee’s doodle until 11:59 p.m. May 25.

