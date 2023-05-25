Gwinnett police seeking person of interest in `quick change` Kroger thefts

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County police are looking for the man responsible for two “quick change” thefts at Krogers in Loganville and Grayson.

The man is described as a white man with a dark beard. He was wearing a black leather jacket and a dark baseball hat at the time of the thefts.

The Gwinnett County Krogers are reportedly not the only Krogers from which the man has stolen. Gwinnett County police say he has hit “multiple Kroger locations along the east coast.”

Quick change thefts occur when a person pays for small items using large bills. When the cashier gives the change back, the customer causes a distraction to confuse the cashier. This can lead to the cashier giving the customer more money than they are owed.

Anyone with information should contact Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

