Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Gwinnett police seeking person of interest in `quick change` Kroger thefts

The man accused of multiple "quick change" thefts at Gwinnett County Kroger locations.
The man accused of multiple "quick change" thefts at Gwinnett County Kroger locations.(Gwinnett Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County police are looking for the man responsible for two “quick change” thefts at Krogers in Loganville and Grayson.

The man is described as a white man with a dark beard. He was wearing a black leather jacket and a dark baseball hat at the time of the thefts.

The Gwinnett County Krogers are reportedly not the only Krogers from which the man has stolen. Gwinnett County police say he has hit “multiple Kroger locations along the east coast.”

Quick change thefts occur when a person pays for small items using large bills. When the cashier gives the change back, the customer causes a distraction to confuse the cashier. This can lead to the cashier giving the customer more money than they are owed.

Anyone with information should contact Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Facial tech can lead police to arrest the wrong person.
Police used it to find suspects, but it created new victims
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Terry Daugherty
Missing 57-year-old’s body found in Lake Lanier, Hall County police say
Rick Ross arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los...
Rick Ross’ car show will go on, his attorney says
Gwinnett County double homicide
2 dead after murder-suicide in Gwinnett County, police say

Latest News

Justin Ross Harris
Justin Ross Harris will not be retried in son’s hot car-related death
Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Ga.
Cosplayers emulate their favorite characters at this weekend’s ‘MomoCon’
Facial tech can lead police to arrest the wrong person.
Police used it to find suspects, but it created new victims
Facial tech can lead police to arrest the wrong person.
How technology led to three Black men arrested and wrongfully accused