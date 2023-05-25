Justin Ross Harris will not be retried in son’s hot car-related death

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Cobb County District Attorney’s Office will not be retrying Justin Ross Harris on murder charges related to his son Cooper’s death.

On June 22, 2022, the Supreme Court of Georgia overturned the murder conviction of the Atlanta father who left his 22-month-old son in a hot car while he was at work, resulting in the child’s death.

“Although we disagree with the outcome of the majority opinion and agree with the reasoning set forth by the dissenting justices, we are bound by the majority’s decision,” the DA’s office said.

“For the last 11 months, the office has conducted a thorough review of the entire case file,” it said. “Crucial motive evidence that was admitted at the first trial in 2016 is no longer available to the state due to the majority decision of the Supreme Court.

“Therefore, after much thought and deliberation, we have made the difficult decision to not retry Justin Ross Harris on the reversed counts of the indictment.”

The DA’s office said Harris remains convicted of the remaining counts of the indictment, including criminal attempt to commit sexual exploitation of children and dissemination of harmful material to minors.

Justin Ross Harris, 41, left Cooper in his car in June 2014. Harris was supposed to drop his son off at daycare on the way to his job at Home Depot but did not do so.

Cooper was discovered seven hours later in the back seat of his father’s car outside his office in Atlanta. The temperatures that day was in the 80s.

Harris claimed it was an accident and blamed sleep deprivation. Prosecutors claimed that Harris wanted to get out of his marriage because he wanted to have sex with as many women as possible. Harris reportedly had exchanged sexual text messages with multiple women on the day his son died. One of the text exchanges was with a 16-year-old.

Harris has not challenged his convictions for the sexual crimes he committed and will continue to serve time for them.

“Barring a decision from the State Board of Pardons and Paroles, he will continue to serve his sentence of 12 years on those counts as ordered by the trial court,” the office said.

