Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Lilburn man loses $9K in phone scam, police warning others to watch out

Phone Scam
Phone Scam(MGN)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County police are cautioning people to watch out for scammers posing as law enforcement.

On May 12, authorities received reports of a phone scam out of Lilburn. The victim told police he was contacted by someone claiming to be an agent with the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office and that he had an outstanding bench warrant.

The scammer then told the victim he needed to pay $9,000 to clear the warrant off his record. Investigators tell Atlanta News First the man wire-transferred the money through Bitcoin, believing the con because the caller ID was programmed to appear as Gwinnett County Police Department.

RELATED: Authorities warn of Bitcoin machine scam after metro women swindled out of $27k

Now, officials are warning the public to be mindful of these types of phone call scams. Scammers may pose as real law enforcement agents and mimic the phone number of local police departments. Gwinnett County police say they will never ask for payment over the phone.

Other signs of a scam include urgent demands for cash payments of payment through FedEx, cryptocurrency, gift cards, prepaid cards or wire transfers and questions that require you to disclose personal or financial information.

If you believe you have fallen victim to one of these phone scams, you are urged to call the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5700.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Related Content

protect yourself from fraud
With billions lost to scams, ways to fraud proof your world
Social Security Scams
Record increase in Social Security benefits leads to surge in scams
The Better Business Bureau reports that in 2022, $775,229.78 dollars were stolen from people...
Georgia ranked No. 9 for worst state for elder scams

Most Read

Facial tech can lead police to arrest the wrong person.
Police used it to find suspects, but it created new victims
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Terry Daugherty
Missing 57-year-old’s body found in Lake Lanier, Hall County police say
Rick Ross arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los...
Rick Ross’ car show will go on, his attorney says
Gwinnett County double homicide
2 dead after murder-suicide in Gwinnett County, police say

Latest News

Pro-union Delta workers rally for change Thursday outside of the Atlanta airport.
Pro-union Delta workers rally for change outside Atlanta airport
Georgia game wardens and state troopers are teaming up with their ‘Belts and Buoys Summer...
Law enforcement watching Georgia waterways, roads during Memorial Day weekend
ANF+ RECORDING
Law enforcement watching Georgia waterways, roads during Memorial Day weekend
ANF+ RECORDING
Pro-union Delta workers rally for change outside Atlanta airport