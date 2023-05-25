Lilburn man loses $9K in phone scam, police warning others to watch out

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County police are cautioning people to watch out for scammers posing as law enforcement.

On May 12, authorities received reports of a phone scam out of Lilburn. The victim told police he was contacted by someone claiming to be an agent with the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office and that he had an outstanding bench warrant.

The scammer then told the victim he needed to pay $9,000 to clear the warrant off his record. Investigators tell Atlanta News First the man wire-transferred the money through Bitcoin, believing the con because the caller ID was programmed to appear as Gwinnett County Police Department.

Now, officials are warning the public to be mindful of these types of phone call scams. Scammers may pose as real law enforcement agents and mimic the phone number of local police departments. Gwinnett County police say they will never ask for payment over the phone.

Other signs of a scam include urgent demands for cash payments of payment through FedEx, cryptocurrency, gift cards, prepaid cards or wire transfers and questions that require you to disclose personal or financial information.

If you believe you have fallen victim to one of these phone scams, you are urged to call the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5700.

