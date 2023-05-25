Monroe County looking for people of interest in theft
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Monroe County police are looking for the public’s help in identifying people of interest in a robbery May 18.
A man and a woman allegedly broke into a donation bin at Mount Zion Baptist Church around midnight May 18.
Anyone with information should contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 478-994-7043.
