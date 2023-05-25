Positively Georgia
Murder suspect arrested following traffic stop on Johnsonville Road

Geraldo Kevin Laurama, 34,
By Talgat Almanov
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A traffic stop on Johnsonville Road led to the arrest of a murder suspect wanted for a number of crimes out of three counties.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, during the traffic stop, Geraldo Kevin Laurama, 34, presented deputies with a Georgia driver’s license identifying himself as another person.

After one of the deputies checked his information, it was reportedly revealed that Laurama had active warrants out of Bibb County for murder and aggravated assault. Deputies said Laurama was also wanted out of Houston County for aggravated assault, cruelty to children, criminal damage to property and drug charges.

Laurama was wanted out of state by Montgomery County Maryland Police Department and Miami Dade County Florida for several felonies.

Laurama was arrested and taken to the Monroe County Jail.

