National Hurricane Center calls for a ‘near average’ Atlantic Hurricane Season

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Following several very active Atlantic basin Hurricane Season, the National Hurricane Center is forecasting a ‘near-average’ hurricane season this year.

Between 12 and 17 named storms are forecast to develop, of which five to nine are forecast to become Hurricanes. One to four Major Hurricanes are expected to develop within the basin; the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean, and/or open Atlantic Ocean.

There are two main factors that led to the pre-season forecast.

The rapid development of El Nino conditions in the northeast Pacific should provide increased wind shear and generally hostile conditions for tropical development across portions, or all, of the Atlantic Basin, heading into the heart of hurricane season.

However, water temperatures remain warmer than average across a large portion of the Atlanta Basin. Large pools of warmer water tend to favor more tropical activity.

The Atlantic Basin has also been in a multi-decadal active period that goes beyond season-to-season variations. The active periods tend to be cyclical. The ongoing period began in the mid-1990s, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association.

All this to say that, while it appears that the recent stretch of very active to hyperactive seasons will come to an end, there is still uncertainty about exactly how the upcoming hurricane season plays out.

Regardless of the season as a whole, it only takes one destructive hurricane impacting a vulnerable area to make it a memorable season. Keep an eye on the forecast in the First Alert Weather App and have a general plan ready to go if severe weather impacts our portion of the southeast and Metro Atlanta.

