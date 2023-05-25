Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Northwest Atlanta residents complain of strong, lingering odor from water treatment plant

Northwest Atlanta residents complain of strong, lingering odor from water treatment plant
By Jasmina Alston
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Residents living in a Northwest Atlanta community are concerned about a strong, lingering odor coming from a nearby water treatment plant.

Marc Fraser said the smell has always been around the R.M. Clayton Water Treatment plant on Bolton Road, but it hasn’t stretched as far as his Riverside neighborhood.

“Normally Atlanta Highway is right near the Chattahoochee River area and you just accepted it,” Fraser said, about the odor. “It’s what you smelled, you turn your AC off in that area, but recently over the last couple days it has crept into the neighborhoods.”

According to Fraser and multiple other residents, the smell filled homes and caused some to feel sick.

Fraser said they want to know when the smell will go away and if it’s safe.

Atlanta News First reached out to the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management to find out.

In a statement, they said:

This morning, the Department of Watershed Management’s primary influent odor control unit at R.M. Clayton was not operational. However, as of 10:00 a.m., the system is operating and functioning correctly. Neighbors should notice a decrease in odors.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Facial tech can lead police to arrest the wrong person.
Police used it to find suspects, but it created new victims
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Rick Ross arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los...
Rick Ross’ car show will go on, his attorney says
Terry Daugherty
Missing 57-year-old’s body found in Lake Lanier, Hall County police say
Gwinnett County double homicide
2 dead in Gwinnett County murder-suicide identified

Latest News

Person of interest in a robbery.
Monroe County looking for people of interest in theft
GA 400
Lanes on GA 400 Southbound cleared
Leon Smith with the DeKalb County Board of Health inspects Rosenfeld Pool in Tucker.
DeKalb health inspectors busy inspecting pools before Memorial Day weekend
New units to patrol Chattahoochee River
Sandy Springs Police to launch new patrol unit along Chattahoochee River
Facial tech can lead police to arrest the wrong person.
How technology led to three Black men arrested and wrongfully accused