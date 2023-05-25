Pedestrian hit by vehicle, killed in DeKalb County

LITHONIA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed early Thursday morning in DeKalb County.

DeKalb Dispatch says police were called to the intersection of Covington Highway and Turner Hill Road in Lithonia around 5:20 a.m. for a person struck by a vehicle. They say the victim died and the driver stayed at the scene.

Police have blocked off Covington Highway at Turner Hill Road to investigate. Drivers should avoid the area.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Avoid Turner Hill Rd at Covington Hwy in DeKalb Co. due to deadly crash investigation. Live updates on @ATLNewsFirst & @peachtreetv pic.twitter.com/ImhBWsnNGE — Rodney Harris (@RodneyHarrisTV) May 25, 2023

