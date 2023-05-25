Pedestrian hit by vehicle, killed in DeKalb County
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LITHONIA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed early Thursday morning in DeKalb County.
DeKalb Dispatch says police were called to the intersection of Covington Highway and Turner Hill Road in Lithonia around 5:20 a.m. for a person struck by a vehicle. They say the victim died and the driver stayed at the scene.
Police have blocked off Covington Highway at Turner Hill Road to investigate. Drivers should avoid the area.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.