Pedestrian hit by vehicle, killed in DeKalb County

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Lithonia.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LITHONIA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed early Thursday morning in DeKalb County.

DeKalb Dispatch says police were called to the intersection of Covington Highway and Turner Hill Road in Lithonia around 5:20 a.m. for a person struck by a vehicle. They say the victim died and the driver stayed at the scene.

Police have blocked off Covington Highway at Turner Hill Road to investigate. Drivers should avoid the area.

