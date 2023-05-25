Pro-union Delta workers rally for change outside Atlanta airport

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Delta Air Lines workers say they’re fed up and they’re looking for help from state and local leaders as they head into the busy summer months.

On one of the busiest travel days of the year, Delta workers wanted to make sure passengers could hear their message - they want to unionize.

Thursday morning at the departures terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, they were chanting, “We want power, union power.” Not only were the workers calling for change, but many state and local leaders, such as Atlanta city council members, state senators, and the Georgia NAACP, joined in saying employees deserve to be treated better.

Delta is headquartered in Atlanta. The airline serves more than 200 million customers every year, with 4,000 daily flights to more than 275 destinations on six continents, connecting people to places and to each other.

People just driving Thursday were honking their horns to show their support.

Atlanta News First reached out to Delta to see if they would have a statement for us on these calls for change but we have not yet heard back.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.