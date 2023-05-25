Positively Georgia
Officers charged in Jamarion Robinson’s 2016 death seek immunity

Jamarion Robinson was shot and killed in August 2016 at an apartment in East Point after he allegedly refused to surrender and shot at officers.
Robinson said her son was diagnosed with schizophrenia months before his death and was in a crisis.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The mother of a man shot nearly 60 times by police rallied outside the federal courthouse alongside supporters Tuesday as the officers charged in connection to her son’s death seek immunity.

Monteria Robinson said it’s been disheartening to see federal law enforcement stand in solidarity with the two officers charged in her son’s death.

“It’s making me angry and upset,” Robinson. “These officers went upstairs and stood over my son’s body and shot down into his body and they are stating on the stand that no one went upstairs.”

Jamarion Robinson was shot and killed in August 2016 at an apartment in East Point after he allegedly refused to surrender and shot at officers. A fugitive task force was trying to arrest the 26-year-old on charges of attempted arson and aggravated assault related to an incident involving his mother. He was shot 59 times.

Robinson said her son was diagnosed with schizophrenia months before and was in a crisis.

“We are at seven years now,” Robinson. “Why am I here? I’m tired.”

In 2021 a grand jury indicted Clayton County police officer Kristopher Hutchens and deputy U.S. Marshal Eric Heinze on several charges including felony murder. This week, attorneys for the officers argued in court the men are entitled to immunity because of their roles in the federal operation.

“If these officers are granted immunity they get away with murder, and we cannot let that happen,” Robinson said.

If it does happen, Robinson said it will send a dangerous message.

“It’s sending that it’s okay to kill Black and brown people here in the United States,” she added.

Atlanta City Councilman Antonio Lewis agreed and called on the community to stand with the Robinson Family.

“We need more people here,” he said. “We have officers who’ve been indicted. We got ‘em. Where you at? We need people here now today.”

Robinson said she plans to be back at the courthouse on Friday when federal proceedings are expected to conclude.

