Sandy Springs Police to launch new patrol unit along Chattahoochee River

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - You’ll see Sandy Springs Police out patrolling on boats and making sure everyone enjoying the water has a fun and safe holiday this weekend.

“I’ve been coming to this particular part of the river for many, many years” said Sandy Springs resident Nancy Thomas.

She said there was a reason she came out Thursday to enjoy the Chattahoochee River.

“I know starting Friday and Saturday and Sunday it’s going to be crazy down here,” said Thomas.

Sandy Springs Police are preparing for the busy Memorial Day weekend by transforming its River Rescue Unit into a newly formed River Patrol Unit.

“We saw the necessity, the need to be a little more proactive to get our officers out there on the river while there are people are out there as well,” said Sandy Springs Police Chief Major Michael Lindstrom.

That means officers will be on boats patrolling the river in hopes of preventing drownings and accidents.

“There’s also been over the years irresponsible behavior around the river and the adjacent cliffs,” said Major Lindstrom. “We’ve identified over the years areas where people decide to jump off those cliffs into the water, which is especially dangerous.”

“For them to get down here and to patrol more, I think is really important, especially on holiday weekends,” said Thomas.

Residents say they’ve seen quite a few accidents over the years.

“The rocks are very jagged and very dangerous and if you don’t have your wits about you and have been drinking, you might fall and I’ve seen a lot of injuries down here,” said Thomas.

Sandy Springs Police say the team will be out patrolling to enforce the laws on the books and be in a position to respond faster should families, boaters and swimmers need them.

The River Patrol Unit will be patrolling the Chattahoochee River between Island Ford and the Palisades.

The Sandy Springs Fire Department continues to operate the River Rescue Unit for the City of Sandy Springs.

