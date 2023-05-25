Positively Georgia
Shooting involving deputy under investigation in Bibb County

By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The fourth shooting involving an officer in Georgia in the past 24 hours is under investigation after a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in a shooting at an apartment complex on Wednesday.

Investigators with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation were trying to find a person wanted in connection to a November 2022 homicide of Claudette Brown around 6 p.m. at the Tindall Fields apartments.

According to Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Anthony Donell Baldwin Jr. was seen in a Chevy Yukon on Houston Avenue. That vehicle was allegedly stolen and had a tag that belonged to a different car, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

“Baldwin went over to the Tindall Fields apartments and that is when Investigators stopped the vehicle, and it was reported that Baldwin got out of the Yukon with a pistol, and it was during this time that an investigator fired shots and Baldwin was struck,” according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Baldwin was rushed to Atrium Health. The current extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

