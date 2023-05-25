Positively Georgia
GBI investigating shooting involving a police officer in Rockmart

police sirens generic photo
police sirens generic photo(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCKMART, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting involving a police officer on Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to reports of a domestic dispute at the 1200 block of Pleasant Hill Road around 1:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers spoke to 63-year-old Flint Dawson Warren. Police were told by witnesses that Warren allegedly reached for a gun that was on his waist.

“An officer fired his gun, shooting Warren,” according to a news release by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. He was rushed to the hospital. The current extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

