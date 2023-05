SMYRNA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person has been shot in the parking lot of a Cobb County Steak ‘n Shake, according to the Smyrna Police Department.

A dispute at 2736 Cobb Pkwy reportedly led to the shooting. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time, and no one has been arrested.

