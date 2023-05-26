Positively Georgia
3 teens shot on way to party in Gwinnett County, police say

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three teens are recovering after being shot while heading to a house party in Lawrenceville, the Gwinnett County Police Department announced.

The party was happening on Madison Chase Way at Simonton Oak Way Thursday night. They said a few hundred people were there.

A 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds were reportedly shot before arriving.

Police are expected to give an update on the investigation this afternoon.

Atlanta News First will provide updates on any new developments.

