3 teens shot on way to party in Gwinnett County, police say

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three teens are recovering after being shot while heading to a house party in Lawrenceville, the Gwinnett County Police Department announced.

The party was happening on Madison Chase Way at Simonton Oak Way Thursday night. They said a few hundred people were there.

A 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds were reportedly shot before arriving.

Police are expected to give an update on the investigation this afternoon.

