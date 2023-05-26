APS clears administrator after investigation into fight on campus

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Video of a fight last year that was captured on camera caught the attention of parents and members of the Benjamin E. Mays High School community.

Atlanta News First has learned that after an investigation led by Atlanta Public Schools, Travis Chapman, an assistant principal at the school, was cleared of any wrongdoing. It said allegations of excessive force were dismissed and he is still employed with APS.

In the video from September, it shows multiple students from Benjamin E Mays High School pushing, punching, and kicking each other for several seconds. Eventually, Chapman is seen jumping in to try to break up the fight unfolding in the hallway.

“It has been determined that there is insufficient evidence to support the above-stated allegation,” a letter obtained by Atlanta News First said.

The district previously said that the students involved in the fight were disciplined in accordance with their code of student conduct.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.