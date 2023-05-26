Atlanta airport ready for busy holiday travel weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - We’re heading into Memorial Day weekend, which starts the busy travel season.

Airport officials say they expect over 2 million people to be traveling through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport this weekend. It is going to be the busiest airport in the entire country. Projections show more than 350,000 people are expected to pass through Atlanta’s airport on Friday alone.

Across the country, 3.4 million Americans are expected to be flying. TSA has additional agents working Friday so that they can handle the influx of passengers.

Officials are still telling people who are flying domestically to arrive a little earlier than two hours before their flight to make it through security on time. For international flights, they suggest getting there three and a half hours early.

“It was kind of uneventful on the way down, so we’ll see. I haven’t gone through the checkpoint yet. I’ve heard it’s a nightmare, I’ve heard three hours,” said

The high volume of air travelers at the Atlanta airport is expected to last through Wednesday.

