Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Atlanta airport ready for busy holiday travel weekend

By Madeline Montgomery and Jennifer Lifsey
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - We’re heading into Memorial Day weekend, which starts the busy travel season.

Airport officials say they expect over 2 million people to be traveling through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport this weekend. It is going to be the busiest airport in the entire country. Projections show more than 350,000 people are expected to pass through Atlanta’s airport on Friday alone.

Across the country, 3.4 million Americans are expected to be flying. TSA has additional agents working Friday so that they can handle the influx of passengers.

Officials are still telling people who are flying domestically to arrive a little earlier than two hours before their flight to make it through security on time. For international flights, they suggest getting there three and a half hours early.

“It was kind of uneventful on the way down, so we’ll see. I haven’t gone through the checkpoint yet. I’ve heard it’s a nightmare, I’ve heard three hours,” said

The high volume of air travelers at the Atlanta airport is expected to last through Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Rick Ross arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los...
Rick Ross’ car show will go on, his attorney says
Facial tech can lead police to arrest the wrong person.
Police used it to find suspects, but it created new victims
Justin Ross Harris
Justin Ross Harris will not be retried in son’s hot car-related death
Every Tuesday and Wednesday, select Regal locations will offer $2 tickets for the first show of...
$2 movies are coming to Regal Cinemas this summer

Latest News

File - police lights
Car crashes into utility pole, knocking out power to hundreds in DeKalb County
Atlanta airport ready for busy holiday travel weekend
The company logo shines off the grille of an unsold 2022 Santa Fe sports-utility vehicle at a...
Hyundai and LG announce $4.3 billion plant in Georgia to build batteries for electric vehicles
Damage is seen on the building where a portion of a crane collapsed on Monday.
Large debris must be secured before Midtown crane dismantling begins, contractor says