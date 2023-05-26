Authorities find unusual clues in decades-old missing person case

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several local agencies are working to exhume a secret Haralson County grave after catching a major break in a decades-old missing person case.

Bobby Gerald “Skin” Daniel was reported missing in the fall of 1988 after leaving his construction job with a family member.

On May 10, the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office say they received a lead on the possible location of his body, prompting investigators to revisit the case.

On Friday, a search warrant was obtained to canvass the area. The Georgia Bureau of Investigations, along with Piedmont University’s Forensic Team, Banks County Sheriff’s Office, Warner Robins Police Department, and the Georgia Body Recovery Team, were called to assist.

Haralson County officials announced they found anomalies at the site after a cadaver dog alerted investigators.

GBI runs Ground Penetration Radar over area where cadaver dog alerts investigators. The Piedmont University Forensic Team digs at the spot. (Haralson County Sheriff's Office)

“This is an over 34-year-old missing person case. That is 34 years of his family not knowing where he was or what happened to him,” Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams said. “We may not be able to give them all the answers they want, but our goal is to be able to give Mr. Bobby Daniel back to his family for a proper burial.”

Identification of the anomalies has not been made at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information regarding the disappearance of Bobby Gerald “Skin” Daniel, you are asked to contact the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office.

