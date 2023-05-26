Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Authorities find unusual clues in decades-old missing person case

A cadaver Dog alerts Georgia Body Recovery Team of anomalies at a secret grave site in Haralson...
A cadaver Dog alerts Georgia Body Recovery Team of anomalies at a secret grave site in Haralson County.(Haralson County Sheriff's Office)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several local agencies are working to exhume a secret Haralson County grave after catching a major break in a decades-old missing person case.

Bobby Gerald “Skin” Daniel was reported missing in the fall of 1988 after leaving his construction job with a family member.

On May 10, the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office say they received a lead on the possible location of his body, prompting investigators to revisit the case.

On Friday, a search warrant was obtained to canvass the area. The Georgia Bureau of Investigations, along with Piedmont University’s Forensic Team, Banks County Sheriff’s Office, Warner Robins Police Department, and the Georgia Body Recovery Team, were called to assist.

Haralson County officials announced they found anomalies at the site after a cadaver dog alerted investigators.

GBI runs Ground Penetration Radar over area where cadaver dog alerts investigators. The...
GBI runs Ground Penetration Radar over area where cadaver dog alerts investigators. The Piedmont University Forensic Team digs at the spot.(Haralson County Sheriff's Office)

“This is an over 34-year-old missing person case. That is 34 years of his family not knowing where he was or what happened to him,” Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams said. “We may not be able to give them all the answers they want, but our goal is to be able to give Mr. Bobby Daniel back to his family for a proper burial.”

Identification of the anomalies has not been made at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information regarding the disappearance of Bobby Gerald “Skin” Daniel, you are asked to contact the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Rick Ross arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los...
Rick Ross’ car show will go on, his attorney says
Every Tuesday and Wednesday, select Regal locations will offer $2 tickets for the first show of...
$2 movies are coming to Regal Cinemas this summer
Facial tech can lead police to arrest the wrong person.
Police used it to find suspects, but it created new victims
Phone Scam
Lilburn man loses $9K in phone scam, police warning others to watch out

Latest News

Because sunscreen is regulated by the FDA, it’s in the same category of drugs as...
‘Don’t Fry Day’ Campaign to push sun protection before Memorial Day weekend
Generations of the Hink family flew across the country to celebrate the 100-year-old.
World War II Veteran from Cherokee County celebrates 100th Birthday
Anthony Lamar Walker
Mother of man who died of hypothermia in DeKalb County Jail files lawsuit
1 shot in parking lot of Cobb County Steak ‘n Shake, police say