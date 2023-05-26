Authorities searching for missing 24-year-old Paulding County woman
Have you seen Mary Brooke Lynn Cooper?
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Paulding County authorities are asking for your help finding a 24-year-old missing woman.
Mary Brooke Lynn Cooper was last seen Thursday afternoon in the area of Davis Mill Road in Dallas, Georgia. She is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.
Paulding County investigators say Cooper is a person with Schizophrenia and Bipolar Disorder and has a diminished mental capacity similar to that of a 10-year-old girl.
If you have any information regarding her whereabouts you are being asked to call the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office at 770-443-3015.
