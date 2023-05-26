Authorities searching for missing 24-year-old Paulding County woman

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Paulding County authorities are asking for your help finding a 24-year-old missing woman.

Mary Brooke Lynn Cooper was last seen Thursday afternoon in the area of Davis Mill Road in Dallas, Georgia. She is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Paulding County investigators say Cooper is a person with Schizophrenia and Bipolar Disorder and has a diminished mental capacity similar to that of a 10-year-old girl.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts you are being asked to call the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office at 770-443-3015.

