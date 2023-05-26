Award-winning Van Gogh Exhibition returns to Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Van Gogh Exhibition is back in Atlanta!

The immersive experience includes three-story projections and an all-new virtual reality experience that takes visitors on a new 10-minute journey through Van Gogh’s world.

Executive Producer John Zaller joins Atlanta News First to talk about how you can attend the show.

