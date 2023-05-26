Positively Georgia
Award-winning Van Gogh Exhibition returns to Atlanta

The award-winning Van Gogh Experience returns to Atlanta.
By Eden Turner
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Van Gogh Exhibition is back in Atlanta!

The immersive experience includes three-story projections and an all-new virtual reality experience that takes visitors on a new 10-minute journey through Van Gogh’s world.

Executive Producer John Zaller joins Atlanta News First to talk about how you can attend the show.

To purchase tickets, click here.

