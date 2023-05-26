Buford man charged with insurance fraud, forgery

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Buford man has been charged with insurance fraud and forgery.

Salvatore Arzillo is accused of filing repair invoices totaling more than $18,000 to repair lightning damage in September 2021.

An investigation determined that the work was never finished and that the invoices had been altered.

Arzillo is charged with insurance fraud and forgery. He is still at large.

