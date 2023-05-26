Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Buford man charged with insurance fraud, forgery

Salvatore Arzillo
Salvatore Arzillo(Office Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Buford man has been charged with insurance fraud and forgery.

Salvatore Arzillo is accused of filing repair invoices totaling more than $18,000 to repair lightning damage in September 2021.

An investigation determined that the work was never finished and that the invoices had been altered.

Arzillo is charged with insurance fraud and forgery. He is still at large.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Rick Ross arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los...
Rick Ross’ car show will go on, his attorney says
Every Tuesday and Wednesday, select Regal locations will offer $2 tickets for the first show of...
$2 movies are coming to Regal Cinemas this summer
Facial tech can lead police to arrest the wrong person.
Police used it to find suspects, but it created new victims
Phone Scam
Lilburn man loses $9K in phone scam, police warning others to watch out

Latest News

Sean William Hollinshead
Clayton County officer arrested, accused of planning attack on inmate
savannah police
5 injured by gunfire at home in coastal Georgia, police say
Justin Ross Harris
Justin Ross Harris will not be retried in son’s hot car-related death
Clayton County officer arrested, accused of planning attack on inmate