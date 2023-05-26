Car crashes into utility pole, knocking out power to hundreds in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hundreds of Georgia Power customers in DeKalb County are waking up without power after a car smashed into a utility pole Friday morning.

It was a little after 5 a.m. when the car crashed in Decatur.

DeKalb Dispatch says the car hit the pole at North Decatur Road and Church Street. Injuries were reported.

Georgia Power expects to have power fully restored in the area by 8 a.m.

Check the Georgia Power outage map here.

