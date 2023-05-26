Positively Georgia
Clayton County officer arrested, accused of planning attack on inmate

Sean William Hollinshead
Sean William Hollinshead(Clayton County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Clayton County corrections officer has been fired and arrested after allegedly attacking an inmate, according to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office stated that Sean William Hollinshead “planned and orchestrated” an attack on an inmate. The inmate was placed in a “high-risk housing unit” where he was beaten and stabbed by at least four other inmates. The inmate received life-threatening injuries and Hollinshead allegedly refused to help the inmate. The Sheriff’s Office says Hollinshead placed the inmate in the unit “knowingly, recklessly, and without disregard for [his] safety.”

Hollinshead has been charged with criminal negligence and violation of oath of office. The inmates who carried out the attack also received charges.

