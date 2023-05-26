Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Country singer Paul Cauthen arrested while on tour

Singer Paul Cauthen was arrested while on tour in South Carolina, police said.
Singer Paul Cauthen was arrested while on tour in South Carolina, police said.(Charleston Co. Detention Center)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A singer-songwriter who was arrested while on tour in South Carolina took to social media to address the drug charges.

Paul Cauthen, an alt-country musician from East Texas also known as “Big Velvet,” started in the duo Sons of Fathers. He later launched a solo career, releasing four albums so far.

According to the Charleston County Detention Center, Cauthen was arrested May 18 by Isle of Palms police. He is charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and manufacturing or possessing a controlled substance.

After Cauthen bonded out of the detention center, he posted about the incident Monday on Facebook and Instagram.

“I was arrested last week on tour in South Carolina for marijuana possession and want to clear up some of what’s being said,” Cauthen wrote. “I am not a drug dealer and I don’t ‘manufacture’ drugs. The legal process will play out and my side of the story will be told, hell or high water.”

Cauthen canceled shows in Knoxville and Hurricane Mills, Tennessee after his arrest.

Artist Paul Cauthen performs at the Dylan Fest at Ryman Auditorium on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 in...
Artist Paul Cauthen performs at the Dylan Fest at Ryman Auditorium on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 in Nashville, Tenn.(Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Rick Ross arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los...
Rick Ross’ car show will go on, his attorney says
Facial tech can lead police to arrest the wrong person.
Police used it to find suspects, but it created new victims
Justin Ross Harris
Justin Ross Harris will not be retried in son’s hot car-related death
Every Tuesday and Wednesday, select Regal locations will offer $2 tickets for the first show of...
$2 movies are coming to Regal Cinemas this summer

Latest News

A mountain lion studied by biologists in wilderness areas near Los Angeles has given birth to...
National Park Service discovers den of mountain lion kittens
A homeless man nearly died after he was dumped into a garbage truck compactor while sleeping in...
Man nearly crushed to death in trash truck
Justin Ross Harris during the trial. (Source: WTOC)
Justin Ross Harris’ attorney: Client ‘delighted’ he will not be retried
A homeless man nearly died after he was dumped into a garbage truck compactor while sleeping in...
Man nearly crushed to death in trash truck