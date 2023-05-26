Dog saved from euthanasia list makes transformation, ready for adoption

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A dog left to struggle in a shelter, who was passed over for adoption for over a year is looking for his forever home. It might seem hard to believe but this playful, curious pup was at the top of the euthanasia list at the crowded Dekalb County Animal Shelter because of his behavioral issues.

“I decided to rename him Bodacious. Bodie for short,” said Jenny Lynn Animal Foster Mom, “I believe Bodie is a go anywhere, do anything kind of dog. I can see him on a boat. I can see him in the woods.”

The Foster parent, Jenny Lynn took him home to get him ready for someone to permanently adopt. She makes a promise to every animal foster.

“When I pick them up I tell them, they never have to come back,” said Jenny Lynn, “If I adopt them out and for any reason they are returned to me, they stay.”

With Bodie, progress was measured in small steps, Bodie’s first meal in the house, the 1st time he climbed into Jenny Lynn’s lap.

“He literally crawled into my lap. It was like, the second night,” said Jenny Lynn, “What you see in the shelter is not a good judge of a dog’s character.”

2-year-old Bodie has a line that goes right down the middle of his head separating black and brown fur, he has a giant bed but prefers a mini one, he loves tennis balls.

“Bringing a dog home and thinking that everything is going to be perfect immediately is not realistic and it is setting the dog up for failure. It takes a little bit of work. Okay, a lot of work but it is totally worth it,” said Jenny Lynn.

This is a dog that still needs training, he needs someone who can work with him to continue to improve his social skills but he has come a long way, and has shown that he can learn new ways of interacting.

In some cases it takes fosters, to make transformations like Bodie’s possible, so someone will see the true behavior of the dog and be willing to adopt them.

“I want to feel like I am doing my part. It makes me feel good,” said Jenny Lynn.

If Bodie looks like the right fit for your family, he is $85. Call Lifeline Animal Project for more information.

