‘Don’t Fry Day’ Campaign to push sun protection before Memorial Day weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer and it coincides with “Don’t Fry Day.” The American Cancer Society wants to remind you to protect yourself from the sun.

Skin cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the U.S. with more than five million cases each year. There will be an estimated 3,300 new cases of melanoma in Georgia in 2023.

A mother in Brookhaven is sharing her story to help others. Maja McIlravy was diagnosed with Stage 2 melanoma after tanning a lot during her teens.

“I used tanning beds all the time, it would be two times a day I would tan and I would burn, id let it go,” said McIlravy

“It doesn’t show up right away, it almost lives in your skin and comes up later,” said McIlravy.

She gets checked monthly and wears sunscreen whenever she goes outside.

The sun’s UV rays can be stronger in our state. Georgia is among the top states for skin cancer diagnoses per capita. The American Association of Dermatologists recommends wearing sunscreen with more than 30 SPF and setting your timer on your phone to reapply every two hours.

Dermatologist Sarah Wilson recommends sunscreen with physical blockers rather than chemical blockers. Mineral sunscreens sit on top of the skin and reflect the harmful rays off the skin.

“The average adult needs about a shot glass bowl. so a little over an ounce per application. I think are more important than the brand per se if you look at the ingredients, and you see that the sunscreen has a high percentage of zinc, and it’s an SPF 30 or higher,” said Dr. Wilson.

